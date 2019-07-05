ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, July 5, 2019

Coal billionaire dies in helicopter crash
West Virginia coal billionaire and philanthropist Chris Cline died in a helicopter crash near the Bahamas on Thursday, that state's governor said.
Around the country:
- California: An earthquake with an early measure of magnitude 6.4 hit Southern California, about 150 miles from Los Angeles, on Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.
- Chicago: Three people were stabbed Thursday night at Chicago's Navy Pier and more than a dozen others were injured after being trampled when someone set off firecrackers, according to police.
- Virginia: A 20-year-old man walked into a plasma center in Virginia and asked to use a restroom. Then he went on a stabbing rampage with a weapon similar to a machete, wounding four people, police said.
- Alaska: Alaska's heat wave continued through Independence Day, and in Anchorage, the temperatures shattered an all-time record.
- New York City: The city of New York agreed to pay $610,000 to a woman whom police kept in shackles while she was in labor.
Agents allegedly made migrant hold 'I like men' sign
US Customs and Border Patrol agents at a migrant processing center in Texas allegedly attempted to humiliate a Honduran migrant by making him hold a sign that read, "I like men," according to emails written by an agent who witnessed the incident.
POLITICS headlines:
- Protesters clash outside White House before Trump's July 4th event
- Trump picks another Fed nominee who believes in the gold standard
- Biden says he wasn't prepared for Kamala Harris confrontation
Mad Magazine to halt publication
Once a cultural touchstone, Mad Magazine is halting the publication of new content and vanishing from newsstands.
More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Everyone thinks Halle Berry has been cast as 'The Little Mermaid'
- Disneyland staff say rides temporarily closed after quake
- Kevin Spacey accuser drops civil lawsuit
