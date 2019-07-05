ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, July 5, 2019

Coal billionaire dies in helicopter crash

West Virginia coal billionaire and philanthropist Chris Cline died in a helicopter crash near the Bahamas on Thursday, that state's governor said.

Around the country:

California: An earthquake with an early measure of magnitude 6.4 hit Southern California, about 150 miles from Los Angeles, on Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. Read more.

An earthquake with an early measure of magnitude 6.4 hit Southern California, about 150 miles from Los Angeles, on Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. Read more. Chicago: Three people were stabbed Thursday night at Chicago's Navy Pier and more than a dozen others were injured after being trampled when someone set off firecrackers, according to police.

Three people were stabbed Thursday night at Chicago's Navy Pier and more than a dozen others were injured after being trampled when someone set off firecrackers, according to police. Read more. Virginia: A 20-year-old man walked into a plasma center in Virginia and asked to use a restroom. Then he went on a stabbing rampage with a weapon similar to a machete, wounding four people, police said.

A 20-year-old man walked into a plasma center in Virginia and asked to use a restroom. Then he went on a stabbing rampage with a weapon similar to a machete, wounding four people, police said. Read more. Alaska: Alaska's heat wave continued through Independence Day, and in Anchorage, the temperatures shattered an all-time record.

Alaska's heat wave continued through Independence Day, and in Anchorage, the temperatures shattered an all-time record. Read more. New York City: The city of New York agreed to pay $610,000 to a woman whom police kept in shackles while she was in labor.

Agents allegedly made migrant hold 'I like men' sign

US Customs and Border Patrol agents at a migrant processing center in Texas allegedly attempted to humiliate a Honduran migrant by making him hold a sign that read, "I like men," according to emails written by an agent who witnessed the incident.

POLITICS headlines:

Mad Magazine to halt publication

Once a cultural touchstone, Mad Magazine is halting the publication of new content and vanishing from newsstands.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

