ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, July 5, 2019

Coal billionaire dies in helicopter crash

West Virginia coal billionaire and philanthropist Chris Cline died in a helicopter crash near the Bahamas on Thursday, that state's governor said.

Around the country:

  • California: An earthquake with an early measure of magnitude 6.4 hit Southern California, about 150 miles from Los Angeles, on Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. Read more.
  • Chicago: Three people were stabbed Thursday night at Chicago's Navy Pier and more than a dozen others were injured after being trampled when someone set off firecrackers, according to police. Read more.
  • Virginia: A 20-year-old man walked into a plasma center in Virginia and asked to use a restroom. Then he went on a stabbing rampage with a weapon similar to a machete, wounding four people, police said. Read more.
  • Alaska: Alaska's heat wave continued through Independence Day, and in Anchorage, the temperatures shattered an all-time record. Read more.
  • New York City: The city of New York agreed to pay $610,000 to a woman whom police kept in shackles while she was in labor. Read more.

Agents allegedly made migrant hold 'I like men' sign

US Customs and Border Patrol agents at a migrant processing center in Texas allegedly attempted to humiliate a Honduran migrant by making him hold a sign that read, "I like men," according to emails written by an agent who witnessed the incident.

POLITICS headlines:

Mad Magazine to halt publication

Once a cultural touchstone, Mad Magazine is halting the publication of new content and vanishing from newsstands.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

