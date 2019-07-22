ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, July 22, 2019

Puerto Ricans protest to expel governor
Thousands of Puerto Rican flags fluttered in the morning breeze as demonstrators arrived from across the island Monday for what many expected to be one of the biggest protests ever seen in the U.S. territory, with irate islanders pledging to drive Gov. Ricardo Rosselló from office.
Around the country:
- Louisiana: A Louisiana police officer posted a comment on his Facebook page calling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "vile idiot" and suggesting that she be shot. Read more.
- North Carolina: A father of six has died after a wave struck him on a North Carolina beach and slammed him to the sand, breaking his neck, his wife said on Twitter. Read more.
- Florida: A lightning strike Sunday at a Florida beach injured eight people, Clearwater Police Department Lt. Michael Ogliaruso said. Read more.
Equifax will pay up to $700 million after data breach
Credit reporting agency Equifax has reached a deal to pay up to $700 million to state and federal regulators to settle probes stemming from a data breach that exposed the personal information of nearly 150 million people. It will be the largest settlement ever paid for a data breach.
Boeing will take a $5 billion charge
The company said Thursday that it will record a $4.9 billion after-tax charge in the second quarter "in connection with an estimate of potential concessions and other considerations to customers for disruptions related to the 737 Max grounding and associated delivery delays." The charge amounts to $8.47 a share.
POLITICS headlines:
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
