ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018

Trump issues executive order freezing federal workers' pay in 2019

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday freezing federal workers' pay for 2019, following through on a proposal he announced earlier in the year. The move nixes a 2.1% across-the-board pay raise that was set to take effect in January. Read more.

11 countries going ahead with trade deal without US

A major 11-country agreement goes into effect Sunday, reshaping trade rules among economic powerhouses like Japan, Canada, Mexico and Australia — but the United States won't be a part of it. Read more here.

Funeral held for 2-year-old Yemeni boy

Funeral held for 2-year-old Yemeni boy who was on life support by the time his mother was granted a visa to see him one last time. He passed away Friday at a California children's hospital. Watch.

Around the country:

Florida: 'Trump Rat' sets sail near Mar-A-Lago. Read.

Hotel employees who asked black guest to leave fired. Read more. US: Newspapers report suspected malware attack. Read.

Newspapers report suspected malware attack. Read. US : Netflix phishing scam trying to reel you in. Read.

: Netflix phishing scam trying to reel you in. Read. New York: Motorist plunges to death in New York. Read.

POLITICS headlines:

Washington, DC: Trump blames Dems for deaths of migrant children on the border. Read more.

Ocasio-Cortez fires back at McCaskill over criticism of rhetoric. Read. Indiana: Outgoing Democrat senator issues warning. Read even more.

Outgoing Democrat senator issues warning. Read even more. Utah: State of Utah will implement the strictest DUI law in the country. Read more.

State of Utah will implement the strictest DUI law in the country. Read more. Washington, DC: House Republicans wrap their investigation into FBI's handling of Clinton and Russia probes. Read.

INTERNATIONAL headlines:

Bangladesh: At least 15 killed as Bangladesh election turns violent. Read more.

At least 15 killed as Bangladesh election turns violent. India in 2019: Elections, economics and the world's biggest pilgrimage. Read.

Elections, economics and the world's biggest pilgrimage. China: China court orders retrial for Canadian. Read more.

China court orders retrial for Canadian. Europe: '50-50' chance Brexit won't happen, says senior UK minister. Read.

