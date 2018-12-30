ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018

Trump issues executive order freezing federal workers' pay in 2019
President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday freezing federal workers' pay for 2019, following through on a proposal he announced earlier in the year. The move nixes a 2.1% across-the-board pay raise that was set to take effect in January. Read more.
11 countries going ahead with trade deal without US
A major 11-country agreement goes into effect Sunday, reshaping trade rules among economic powerhouses like Japan, Canada, Mexico and Australia — but the United States won't be a part of it. Read more here.
Funeral held for 2-year-old Yemeni boy
Funeral held for 2-year-old Yemeni boy who was on life support by the time his mother was granted a visa to see him one last time. He passed away Friday at a California children's hospital. Watch.
Around the country:
- Florida: 'Trump Rat' sets sail near Mar-A-Lago. Read.
- California: 8 arrested in death of California police officer. Read.
- Oregon: Hotel employees who asked black guest to leave fired. Read more.
- US: Newspapers report suspected malware attack. Read.
- US: Netflix phishing scam trying to reel you in. Read.
- New York: Motorist plunges to death in New York. Read.
POLITICS headlines:
- Washington, DC: Trump blames Dems for deaths of migrant children on the border. Read more.
- New York: Ocasio-Cortez fires back at McCaskill over criticism of rhetoric. Read.
- Indiana: Outgoing Democrat senator issues warning. Read even more.
- Utah: State of Utah will implement the strictest DUI law in the country. Read more.
- Washington, DC: House Republicans wrap their investigation into FBI's handling of Clinton and Russia probes. Read.
INTERNATIONAL headlines:
- Bangladesh: At least 15 killed as Bangladesh election turns violent. Read more.
- India in 2019: Elections, economics and the world's biggest pilgrimage. Read.
- China: China court orders retrial for Canadian. Read more.
- Europe: '50-50' chance Brexit won't happen, says senior UK minister. Read.
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Netflix: More than 45 million accounts have watched 'Bird Box'
- Angelina Jolie won't rule out running for office
- How well do you remember 2018? Pop culture edition
- The Tom Hanks Mr. Rogers movie now has a name
