National

ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Trump issues executive order freezing federal workers' pay in 2019

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday freezing federal workers' pay for 2019, following through on a proposal he announced earlier in the year. The move nixes a 2.1% across-the-board pay raise that was set to take effect in January.  Read more. 

11 countries going ahead with trade deal without US

 A major 11-country agreement goes into effect Sunday, reshaping trade rules among economic powerhouses like Japan, Canada, Mexico and Australia — but the United States won't be a part of it. Read more here. 

Funeral held for 2-year-old Yemeni boy

Funeral held for 2-year-old Yemeni boy who was on life support by the time his mother was granted a visa to see him one last time. He passed away Friday at a California children's hospital. Watch.

 

Around the country:

  • Florida: 'Trump Rat' sets sail near Mar-A-Lago. Read.  
  • California: 8 arrested in death of California police officer. Read. 
  • California: Funeral held for 2-year-old Yemeni boy. Read more.  
  • New Mexico: Trump blames Dems for deaths of migrant children on the border. Read. 
  • Oregon: Hotel employees who asked black guest to leave fired. Read more. 
  • US: Newspapers report suspected malware attack. Read. 
  • US: Netflix phishing scam trying to reel you in. Read.
  • New York: Motorist plunges to death in New York. Read. 

 

 

POLITICS headlines:

  • Washington, DC: Trump blames Dems for deaths of migrant children on the border. Read more.
  • New York: Ocasio-Cortez fires back at McCaskill over criticism of rhetoric. Read. 
  • Indiana: Outgoing Democrat senator issues warning. Read even more.
  • Utah: State of Utah will implement the strictest DUI law in the country. Read more. 
  • Washington, DC: House Republicans wrap their investigation into FBI's handling of Clinton and Russia probes. Read. 

INTERNATIONAL headlines:

  • Bangladesh: At least 15 killed as Bangladesh election turns violent. Read more. 
  • India in 2019: Elections, economics and the world's biggest pilgrimage. Read. 
  • China: China court orders retrial for Canadian. Read more.
  • Europe: '50-50' chance Brexit won't happen, says senior UK minister. Read.

 

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.