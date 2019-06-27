ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, June 27, 2019

Alabama woman charged after losing unborn baby

An Alabama woman whose unborn baby was killed in a December 2018 shooting was charged in the death while the shooter went free, according to news reports.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Florida: Two Broward County Sheriff deputies who responded to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were terminated for neglect of duty, Sheriff Gregory Tony said on Wednesday. Read more.

Two Broward County Sheriff deputies who responded to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were terminated for neglect of duty, Sheriff Gregory Tony said on Wednesday. Read more. Salt Lake City: Investigators have executed a search warrant at a house in connection to missing college student Mackenzie Lueck, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. Read more.

Investigators have executed a search warrant at a house in connection to missing college student Mackenzie Lueck, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. Read more. New York City: The New York Police Department found in an internal report that the agency needs to improve how investigators handle biased-policing complaints. Read more.

The New York Police Department found in an internal report that the agency needs to improve how investigators handle biased-policing complaints. Read more. San Francisco: Seeking to "curb the epidemic of youth vaping," San Francisco officials voted to effectively ban the sale of e-cigarettes. Read more.

Docs show NSA again improperly collected call records

Documents released Wednesday show the National Security Agency improperly collected phone records four months after it said it had fixed technical problems that caused another similar collection of unauthorized and inaccurate data that violated federal law.

Read about it here.

SCOTUS blocks citizenship question from census

The Supreme Court is forbidding President Donald Trump's administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for now.

Read about it here.

Here's what happened in first 2020 Democratic debate

Democrats hoping that Wednesday night's first presidential debate of the 2020 campaign would be clarifying probably came away disappointed.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.