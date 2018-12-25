ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018

Utah student killed after alleged police inaction

A University of Utah student told police a convicted sex offender was continually harassing her after she ended their short relationship, but authorities weren't doing enough to put a stop to it, she said in a call to 911.

Around the country:

Florida: A New Jersey businessman and his 18-year-old son have been identified as the pair aboard a small private plane that disappeared off Florida's Atlantic coast. Read more.

A New Jersey businessman and his 18-year-old son have been identified as the pair aboard a small private plane that disappeared off Florida's Atlantic coast.

One Vermont community is celebrating the holidays and the winter solstice with a massive bonfire and what they hope will be the world's largest s'more.

A painting that is said to have been stolen from a Ukraine museum during World War II has been recovered from a home in Connecticut.

North Korea ordered to pay Warmbier family

A federal judge in Washington awarded the parents of Otto Warmbier more than half a billion dollars in a wrongful death suit against the North Korean government, which detained and allegedly tortured the college student over 17 months before returning him to the US last year, where he died days later.

More POLITICS headlines:

Kevin Spacey to be charged

Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with indecent assault and battery, stemming from an incident that took place at a Nantucket, Massachusetts restaurant in 2016, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe announced Monday.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

