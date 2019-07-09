ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot dies aged 89

H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president as a third-party candidate, has died. He was 89.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Arizona: Police say a man accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old in the throat at an Arizona convenience store told them he felt threatened because the teen had been listening to rap music. Read more.

Police say a man accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old in the throat at an Arizona convenience store told them he felt threatened because the teen had been listening to rap music. Read more. Kentucky: A former Kentucky police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexually abusing two minors in the Louisville department's now defunct youth program. Read more.

A former Kentucky police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexually abusing two minors in the Louisville department's now defunct youth program. Read more. Florida: The principal at a Florida high school is being reassigned to a position with the school district after revelations that he wrote emails to a parent that seemed to cast doubt on the historical veracity of the Holocaust. Read more.

The principal at a Florida high school is being reassigned to a position with the school district after revelations that he wrote emails to a parent that seemed to cast doubt on the historical veracity of the Holocaust. Read more. South Carolina: Police say a woman stole a vehicle after throwing a nonpoisonous snake at the driver, then crashed through barricades set up for a pole vaulting exhibition in a South Carolina city. Read more.

Police say a woman stole a vehicle after throwing a nonpoisonous snake at the driver, then crashed through barricades set up for a pole vaulting exhibition in a South Carolina city. Read more. New Jersey: A New Jersey judge who said a teenage boy accused of rape should get leniency because he came from a "good family" and received good grades is receiving threats. Read more.

Why Jeffrey Epstein charges came now

The sex trafficking indictment against multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein dates to incidents between 2002 and 2005 and contains allegations that have been public for more than a decade.

Read about it here.

'Earthquake lady' urges cities, people to be prepared

Dr. Lucy Jones, a renowned seismologist, has been explaining earthquakes to Californians for decades. Dubbed "the Earthquake Lady," she's worked to make earthquake science more accessible to policymakers and the public. In 2014, she led a task force that recommended ways for Los Angeles to address its greatest earthquake vulnerabilities.

Read about it here.

Judge nixes rule to require drug prices in TV ads

A federal judge has nixed a regulation that was a centerpiece of the Trump administration's efforts to bring down drug prices.

Read about it here.

Amy McGrath to take on Mitch McConnell in 2020

Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot who rose to national prominence last year in her failed campaign for Congress against Republican Andy Barr, is turning her sights on a new target: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.