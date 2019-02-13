ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019

2 malnourished children found in locked dog cage

Deputies on Tuesday discovered two malnourished children crammed into a locked dog cage and two more smeared with feces and urine in a barn in North Texas, in what a sheriff described as the worst case of child abuse he has ever seen.

Around the country:

Ohio: A teen is sharing his story of getting vaccinated after turning 18 despite his parents' concerns. Read more.

Court orders transcripts released in 1946 mass lynching

A federal appeals court has ordered the release of transcripts from secret grand jury proceedings dealing with a 1946 race-fueled quadruple slaying that many historians consider the last mass lynching in America.

Butterfly conservationists ask to halt border wall

The North American Butterfly Association is asking a federal court to halt the government's border wall construction in the Rio Grande Valley, arguing that the construction is interfering with its property rights.

FBI releases victim portraits drawn by serial killer

The FBI is hoping portraits of women drawn by the man who says he killed them will help them to identify the victims and notify their families.

Trump intends to sign border deal to avoid shutdown

President Donald Trump intends to sign the border security deal to avoid another partial government shutdown, according to two sources who have spoken directly with the President.

Trailer released for Disney's 'Frozen 2'

Disney has released the first trailer for "Frozen 2."

