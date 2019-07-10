ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, July 10, 2019

New alleged victim of Epstein comes forward

Jennifer Araoz has come forward, saying the billionaire financier raped her when she was 15.

Around the country:

North Carolina: Passengers were praying and trying to text family members in the moments before a Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing in North Carolina. Read more.

Police in Philadelphia this week said a man armed with a gun robbed a smoke shop, but changed his mind during the crime and left without any money, saying the cash wasn't enough to pay for his daughter's kidney transplant. Read more. Indianapolis: A teacher fired from an Indianapolis Catholic school in June for being in a same-sex marriage has reached a settlement with the school. Read more.

A teacher fired from an Indianapolis Catholic school in June for being in a same-sex marriage has reached a settlement with the school. Read more. California: California has become the first state to offer taxpayer-funded health benefits to young adults living in the country illegally. Read more.

California has become the first state to offer taxpayer-funded health benefits to young adults living in the country illegally. Read more. San Francisco : A man who called police on a black man waiting for a friend at a San Francisco apartment building claims he did not intend to unfairly target the man based on his race. Read more.

11 cases of AFM confirmed in 8 states, CDC says

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is telling doctors to be on the lookout for a polio-like illness that tends to peak in the late summer and early fall, shedding new light on the illness in a report released Tuesday.

UK ambassador to US resigns

Britain's ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, has resigned after a series of leaked diplomatic cables revealed he told 10 Downing Street that the Trump administration was "inept" and "clumsy."

Rip Torn dies at the age of 88

Rip Torn, the free-spirited Texan who overcame his quirky name to become a distinguished actor in theater, television and movies and win an Emmy in his 60s for his comedy turn on TV's "The Larry Sanders Show," has died. He was 88.

