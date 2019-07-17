ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, July 17, 2019

'El Chapo' sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years
Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years and was ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture on Wednesday in what is likely the last time he's seen in public before he goes to Colorado's Supermax prison.
- Philadelphia: After serving nearly 28 years in prison, a Philadelphia man was freed after authorities publicly acknowledged that police and prosecutors had evidence that pointed to other suspects. Read more.
- Los Angeles: The house where Charles Manson's followers killed supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife in 1969 has been put up for sale. Read more.
- California: Stanford University is looking into reports of a noose found hanging near a campus residence -- which could become a hate crime investigation. Read more.
- Florida: Authorities say a Florida man held his wife's lover at gunpoint and cut off the man's penis before fleeing with the flailing appendage. Read more.
- Utah: A 6-year-old girl died Monday after she was hit in the head by a golf ball that her father hit, authorities said. Read more.
Abigail Disney visits Disneyland undercover
In an interview with Yahoo this week, Abigail Disney said she decided to check out Disneyland's worker conditions after a worker sent her a Facebook message. She said every employee delivered a similar message to her: "I don't know how I can maintain this face of joy and warmth when I have to go home and forage for food in other people's garbage."
Half of US will see 95+-degree temps
Nearly half of the US population will see temperatures of at least 95 degrees over the next seven days, according to meteorologists.
Planned Parenthood to defy Trump abortion rule
Federally funded family planning clinics, including Planned Parenthood, are defying the Trump administration's ban on referring women for abortions, drawing a line against what they say amounts to keeping patients in the dark about legitimate health care options.
House votes to condemn Trump tweets
The Democratic-led House has voted to condemn President Donald Trump's tweets telling four Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" to their countries of origin.
Judge orders R. Kelly held without bond
R. Kelly will remain in custody without bond as he awaits trial on child pornography charges, a judge ruled Tuesday. Kelly is also accused of paying thousands of dollars to recover videotapes of himself having sex with teenage girls.
