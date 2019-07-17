ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, July 17, 2019

'El Chapo' sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years

Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years and was ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture on Wednesday in what is likely the last time he's seen in public before he goes to Colorado's Supermax prison.

Around the country:

Philadelphia: After serving nearly 28 years in prison, a Philadelphia man was freed after authorities publicly acknowledged that police and prosecutors had evidence that pointed to other suspects. Read more.

Abigail Disney visits Disneyland undercover

In an interview with Yahoo this week, Abigail Disney said she decided to check out Disneyland's worker conditions after a worker sent her a Facebook message. She said every employee delivered a similar message to her: "I don't know how I can maintain this face of joy and warmth when I have to go home and forage for food in other people's garbage."

Half of US will see 95+-degree temps

Nearly half of the US population will see temperatures of at least 95 degrees over the next seven days, according to meteorologists.

Planned Parenthood to defy Trump abortion rule

Federally funded family planning clinics, including Planned Parenthood, are defying the Trump administration's ban on referring women for abortions, drawing a line against what they say amounts to keeping patients in the dark about legitimate health care options.

House votes to condemn Trump tweets

The Democratic-led House has voted to condemn President Donald Trump's tweets telling four Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" to their countries of origin.

More POLITICS headlines:

Judge orders R. Kelly held without bond

R. Kelly will remain in custody without bond as he awaits trial on child pornography charges, a judge ruled Tuesday. Kelly is also accused of paying thousands of dollars to recover videotapes of himself having sex with teenage girls.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

