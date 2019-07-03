ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Navy SEAL not guilty in ISIS detainee's death
Decorated Navy SEAL team leader Eddie Gallagher was acquitted of nearly all charges in the death of an ISIS prisoner in Iraq, including premeditated murder.
Around the country:
- Alabama: An Alabama prosecutor will announce her decision Wednesday on the recommended charge against Marshae Jones, who was indicted in the death of her unborn child in a shooting after a fight. Read more.
- Mississippi: A man suspected of killing a pregnant woman reported missing in Mississippi last week has been arrested, the Holmes County sheriff's office said. Read more.
- Oklahoma: The state of Oklahoma rested its case Tuesday in a historic opioid trial against Johnson & Johnson after grilling a former sales representative about her lack of scientific training and her awareness of the state's painkiller epidemic. Read more.
- Kentucky: A Jim Beam warehouse caught fire late Tuesday and firefighters struggled to contain the massive blaze, partly because of alcohol in the debris. Read more.
- Texas: US Border Patrol agents are searching the Rio Grande River for a missing 2-year-old girl. Read more.
Prosecutors to retry man who aided migrants
Federal prosecutors in Tucson, Arizona, said in court Tuesday that they were dropping a charge of conspiracy to transport "illegal aliens" against humanitarian aid worker Scott Warren, but will seek to retry him on two charges of "harboring illegal aliens."
Funeral for 9/11 responder Luis Alvarez held Wednesday
A funeral for first responder Luis Alvarez was held Wednesday, just weeks after his powerful congressional testimony on compensating individuals with health problems related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
POLITICS headlines:
- Washpo: Park service to redirect $2.5M for Trump's July 4 event
- DOJ says it plans to print census without citizenship question
- Federal judge blocks Trump policy keeping asylum seekers detained
- ICE seeks to fine some undocumented immigrants potentially thousands
- House Democrats file lawsuit to obtain Trump tax returns
- Watchdog finds extreme overcrowding in Border Patrol facilities
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- UAE prince and fashion designer Khalid Al Qasimi dies at 39
- Patti LaBelle gets Philadelphia street named after her
- Pharrell Williams offers internships to 114 Harlem high school grads
- Avicii showed no signs of planning suicide, his father says
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.