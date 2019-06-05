ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Woman who pulled gun on black couple charged

A white campground manager in Mississippi who was fired last week after pulling a gun on a black couple has been charged with a misdemeanor, officials said.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Maine: The Maine state legislature has sent a bill that would effectively legalize medical aid in dying for patients suffering from terminally-ill diseases to the state's Democratic governor. Read more.

The Maine state legislature has sent a bill that would effectively legalize medical aid in dying for patients suffering from terminally-ill diseases to the state's Democratic governor. Read more. Tennessee: A newly discovered video shows a Middle Tennessee prosecutor boasting that, if gay people in his district end up being victims of domestic violence, they should not expect him to use the state's domestic violence laws to protect them. Read more.

A newly discovered video shows a Middle Tennessee prosecutor boasting that, if gay people in his district end up being victims of domestic violence, they should not expect him to use the state's domestic violence laws to protect them. Read more. Florida: A 28-year-old Florida man facing a first-degree murder charge was inadvertently allowed to walk free after a lesser homicide count was dismissed. Read more.

A 28-year-old Florida man facing a first-degree murder charge was inadvertently allowed to walk free after a lesser homicide count was dismissed. Read more. Rhode Island: A Rhode Island priest implored his LGBTQ congregants not to leave his church after a bishop's controversial tweet calling for Catholics not to attend or support Pride Month events. Read more.

A Rhode Island priest implored his LGBTQ congregants not to leave his church after a bishop's controversial tweet calling for Catholics not to attend or support Pride Month events. Read more. St. Louis: A woman fell to her death at a parking garage hours after attending a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game. When police found a video she had been recording, they arrested her husband. Read more.

Former Parkland officer faces charges

Former Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson -- who was criticized for how he responded when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School -- has been charged with 11 counts, including felony child neglect charges, authorities said.

Read about it here.

US Catholic Church's abuse costs

Between June 2017 and June 2018 the Catholic Church in the United States spent a whopping $301.6 million on costs related to clergy sexual abuse, including nearly $200 million in legal settlements, according to a report commissioned by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.