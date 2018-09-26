Delta domestic flights grounded due to 'technology issue,' company says

DETROIT - All Delta domestic flights have been grounded due to a "technology issue," the company said.

Delta Air Lines previously announced it is experiencing technical difficulties with its app, making it difficult for travelers. The company has since grounded domestic flights.

Delta confirmed the technical difficulties on Twitter after dozens of customers took to social media to complain of troubles. Travelers reported having a hard time printing boarding passes and checking flight statuses.

"We apologize for the difficulties you have experienced," Delta said in a tweet. "We are experiencing technical difficulties at this time. We are fully aware of the issue and we are working expeditiously toward a resolution as soon as possible. We appreciate your continued patience."

Delta has responded to complaints from several customers on Twitter.

"Our computer tracking system is temporarily down," Delta told another customer. "I suggest you reach back again in about an hour when our system should be back up and we will be able to assist you."

