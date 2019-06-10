Deputy coerced woman to perform sex act on infant son to avoid arrest, Louisiana police say

Former deputy Shadrick Jones, 33, was arrested in connection to the rape of a 1-year-old boy, police said. (Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. - A Louisiana deputy was fired following his arrest after police said he coerced a woman to perform sex acts on her infant son while he recorded video.

Shadrick Jones, 33, was arrested Friday and charged with poessession of child porn, principle to first-degree rape and malfeasance in office. He was a deputy for the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office since 2015 and previously a deputy for the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The alleged incident occurred Thursday about 4:30 p.m., thirty minutes after Jones's shift ended. Investigators said a GPS device in the former deputy's cruiser placed him at the scene of the crime since 3 p.m.

The mother of the child, Iyeshea Todd, 26, told investigators that Jones coerced her to perform oral sex on her 1-year-old son because she was afraid to go to jail over a bench warrant for a traffic violation. Todd said that Jones told her to perform the sex act because it was a "fantasy" of his to see something like that.

Iyeshea Todd, 26, was arrested after she said former deputy Shadrick Jones coerced her into performing a sex act on her son to avoid arrest. (St. Gabriel Police Department)

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said in a news conference Saturday that authorities recieved a video Friday night of a woman, identified as Todd, sexually abusing an infant. Police said the two-minute video was recorded on Jones's phone.

Authorities did not gain custody of Jones's phone, but they were able to confirm the video belonged to him because his phone was linked to another device, according to investigators.

"I've never seen anything so disgusting and sickening in my life," said Ambeau.

The police chief told WVLA that he is seeking prosecution at the federal level because he believes the state can sometimes be too lenient.

Jones remains in custody at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

Todd was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on charges of first-degree rape, incest and failure to appear. She faces a possible life sentence if found guilty of first-degree rape.

The child is in the custody of his grandmother, officials said.