Dozens of bomb threats, including several in Metro Detroit, reported across US

DETROIT - Dozens of bomb threats being reported at news outlets, government buildings, banks, libraries, schools and other businesses across the U.S. on Thursday afternoon.

In Detroit, the Guardian Building at 500 Griswold Street and the Wayne County Treasurer's Office at 400 Monroe Street in Downtown Detroit received bomb threats. Nothing was found.

Dozens of bomb threats being reported at news outlets, government buildings, banks, libraries, other businesses across the US, various local media and police depts. report; several police depts. say many are hoaxes but are being taken seriously as precautions. — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) December 13, 2018

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said their office was made aware of a bomb threat sent by email Thursday in Ann Arbor. The Sheriff's Office is investigating.

L'Anse Creuse High School - North also reported a threat. Students had already been dismissed.

The FBI in Detroit released this statement: “We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

Around the country, Columbine High School, WNDU in Indiana and Capital University were among those evacuated for bomb threats.

Oklahoma City police said at least 10 bomb threats had been reported in the city. There are reports of up to 12 in Chicago.

Lincoln, Nebraska police said they've responded to six bomb threats. A Jewish Community Center in San Francisco was evacuated for a bomb threat. Threats were reported in Florida, Utah, Iowa, Maryland, New York, Virginia and North Carolina.

The threats apparently stem from a mass email where an unknown writer demands bitcoin in exchange for safety. Here's what it looks like:

