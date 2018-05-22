Florida man climbs playground equipment, yells to kids about where babies come from, police say

Otis Dawayne Ryan, 30, was arrested for disorderly conduct after police said he climbed atop a piece of playground equipment and yelled at children about where babies come from. (Clearwater Beach Police Department)

A Florida man was arrested for disorderly conduct Sunday after police said he climbed atop a piece of equipment at a playground and yelled at children, telling them where babies come from.

Otis Dawayne Ryan, 30, was at a park in Clearwater Beach about 3 p.m. when police said he began approaching tourists and making inappropriate comments.

An officer who was in the area said he watched Ryan climb atop a piece of playground equipment where children between the ages of 4 and 6 were playing. Ryan then started shouting, telling the children that babies come out of women and used a vulgar term, according to the officer.

The officer said parents quickly removed their children from the area.

Jail records obtained by the Tampa Bay Times show that Ryan was arrested several times over the past year on charges of disorderly conduct, battery and carrying a concealed weapon. The paper reports that Ryan was ordered to pay a fine and stay away from the park.

