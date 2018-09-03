Florida police: 2-year-old missing after stranger offers mother, child a ride

Florida police are looking for a 2-year-old boy after his mother told them a stranger offered them a ride, knocked her unconscious and left her in the woods, according to The Associated Press.

The AP report said the woman told police she was walking with her son Saturday when a man in a white Toyota Camry offered them a ride. After she was in the car, the man allegedly punched her in the face and she lost consciousness.

She claims she woke up early Sunday morning in a wooded area and the man and her son were gone.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued. Jordan Belliveau was last seen Saturday near Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive wearing a blue shirt with a "72" on the front, blue gym shorts and black-and-white Nike sneakers, according to Largo police.

Jordan is also described as having a partially-healed cut under his chin and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

Police described the suspect as an unidentified black man, around 25 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts with an "AMD1" logo.

Police said the suspect has dreadlocks, gold teeth and may go by the name Antwan. The suspect and child may be traveling in a white Toyota Camry.

