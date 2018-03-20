Florida woman accused of gouging mother's eyes out and killing her after smoking laced weed

Camille Balla, 32, is accused of gouging her mother's eyes out in a fatal, drug-fueled attack Friday. (WPTV)

A South Florida woman is in jail after allegedly killing her mother and gouging her eyes out in a drug-fueled attack Friday.

Camille Balla, 32, appeared in court Monday on charges of first degree murder. She is accused of killing her 55-year-old mother, Francisca Monteiro-Balla.

According to police, it was around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning when deputies arrived at the Royal Palm Beach home and found Balla standing outside, covered in blood. They said she was frantic and had cuts on her hands.

WPLG reports that a co-worker of Balla's called 911 after arriving at the home. An affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Balla called the co-worker and said she "believed she may have murdered her mother."

“I killed my mother and I need help,” Balla told authorities who arrived at the home.

Balla told deputies her mother was in the garage. She handed over the house keys, which were covered in blood.

Deputies said they entered the home to find a blood trail leading from the living room to the garage, where Monteiro-Balla was found dead. A detective wrote that the mother's eyes had been removed from their sockets and were found several feet away on top of a cardboard box.

Monteiro-Balla had also been slashed in her head, arms, chest and stomach. The affidavit says she had "several large, deep lacerations" to her body. There were several pieces of broken glass found on the garage floor.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that detectives also found handwritten notes with religious themes that "related to clearing of the soul."

As Balla was being treated by paramedics at the home, she mumbled, ran around and screamed, "I'm a murderer! I'm a murderer!" according to police. It is believed that Balla had smoked cannabis laced with Flakka or PCP.

Balla was denied bond in a Monday hearing. A judge ordered that she undergoes a mental health evaluation.

She remains in the Palm Beach County Jail.

