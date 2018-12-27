Florida woman on tricycle robs postal worker with plastic gun, claims she is 'God,' police say

Leida Crisostomo is accused of pointing a plastic gun at people, robbing a postal worker and fleeing on a tricycle. (Collier County Sheriff's Office)

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman claiming to be God was arrested Saturday after using a plastic gun to rob a package from a postal worker and fleeing on a tricycle, police said.

Leida Crisostomo, 52, is facing charges of felony armed robbery and aggravated assault, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call about 4 p.m. of a woman pointing a gun at people. When authorities arrived at the location, they found Crisostomo riding a tricycle and holding a black and silver handgun, according to a police report obtained by WBBH.

Investigators said that earlier in the day, Crisostomo had pointed the gun at a jogger and robbed a U.S. Postal Service worker. She reportedly took a package from the worker's truck and fled on the tricycle.

Deputies drove up beside Crisostomo and told her to drop the gun, which she did before rolling into the grass and putting her hands behind her back, according to the report. Deputies said that as she was being handcuffed, she yelled about voices in her head telling her to do things and that she was "God."

The gun was found to be a plastic fake, the report said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.