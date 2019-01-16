Former NFL, Detroit Lions player beats up man caught masturbating outside daughter's window

Geoffrey Cassidy, 48, was arrested after former NFL cornerback Tony Beckham caught him masturbating outside his daughter's bedroom window. (WPLG)

WELLINGTON, Fla. - A man who was allegedly masturbating while looking through a girl's bedroom window was beaten up by the girl's father, a former NFL player.

Geoffrey Cassidy, 48, was arrested Monday in Wellington, Florida on a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition. Cassidy's arrest photo shows him with a black eye and a cut on his lip.

WPLG reports the girl's father caught Cassidy crouched in some bushes by the window with his hands in his pants.

The father yelled at Cassidy, who ran away. But the father, identified by WPBF as former NFL defensive back Tony Beckham, chased after Cassidy and tackled him to the ground. A neighbor heard the commotion and called 911.

When a deputy arrived, Cassidy and Beckham were fighting. According to WPLG, Cassidy tried to run away, but he stumbled and fell down. The deputy then placed him in handcuffs.

The girl told the deputy she had just gotten out of the shower and was getting dressed when Cassidy was looking through the window.

Cassidy was taken to Wellington Regional Medical Center to be treated for fractures to his face and eye. Cassidy denied looking in the window, claiming he was in the neighborhood because his car had broken down and he was waiting for it to cool down.

Beckham, a cornerback, played for the Detroit Lions in 2007. He spent five seasons in the NFL.

