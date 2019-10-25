Hunter dies after deer he shot attacks him

An additional 200 people die annually after hitting deer with their car, which would theoretically make Bambi the deadliest animal in Amerca. However, as noted earlier, the CDC reports vehicle collisions with animals separately.

YELLVILLE, Ark. - A hunter was killed this week after a deer he shot got back up and fatally attacked him.

The incident happened in near Yellville, Arkansas, after 66-year-old Thomas Alexander shot a buck with a muzzleloader while hunting.

A spokesman for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission told KY3 that it's one of the oddest thing's he's ever seen happen in his 20 years with the agency.

"I've worked for the Game and Fish Commission for 20 years, and it's one of the stranger things that's happened," said Keith Stephens.

"I don't know how long he left it there, but he went up to check it to make sure it was dead. And evidently it wasn't," Stephens said.

Stephens said that is when the deer attacked. "It got back up, and he had several puncture wounds on his body," he said.

Alexander was by himself and was able to contact family, who called 9-1-1. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said it is unclear whether Alexander died of those puncture wounds, or from another cause, like a heart attack.

"It's my understanding there's not going to be an autopsy, so we may never know what actually happened," Stephens said.

