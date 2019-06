PHILADELPHIA - Video shows the scene at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery overnight.

Homes as far away as south New Jersey were rocked by a series of explosions. The massive fire and a plume of smoke could be seen for miles.

So far there are no reports of any injuries.

The plant makes gasoline, jet fuel and petro chemicals. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

