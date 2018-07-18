Iowa police: Man named King Kong threatened to cut up, salt and eat young children

King Kong Choul, 47, of Storm Lake, Iowa, was arrested after threatening to kidnap, cut up and eat children. (Storm Lake Police Department)

STORM LAKE, Iowa - An Iowa man has been jailed after police said he chased several young children while making threats of kidnapping and cannibalism.

King Kong Choul, 47, of Storm Lake, Iowa, was charged with first degree harassment.

Police said the incident occurred about 9:45 p.m. July 11. Choul was located at an apartment building and arrested the following afternoon.

According to a police report obtained by Newsweek, Choul approached the children near the apartment building where he chased them and hurled his threats.

Witnesses said the man threatened to "cut them up into small pieces and eat them," and informed the children that "he had a bag of salt and would put salt on them as seasoning after he cut them into pieces.”

The report says Choul also approached a mother with her 1-year-old baby and told her he would kidnap the child. The mother told police that after being pursued by Choul, she ducked into an apartment to hide. She said that Choul would repeatedly look in the windows of the apartment and bang on them.

Storm Lake police said that alcohol probably played a factor.

The Storm Lake Pilot Tribune reported that Choul had just been released from the county jail after a third-offense public intoxication arrest on July 7.

Choul was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond, reports the Pilot Tribune.

