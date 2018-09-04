Kerry Perry, CEO of USA Gymnastics, to resign Tuesday

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: President and CEO of USA Gymnastics Kerry Perry testifies during a hearing before the Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security Subcommittee of Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation…

The CEO of USA Gymnastics Kerry Perry has resigned. The news was first reported by the Orange County Register and later confirmed by USA TODAY Sports.

Perry was the CEO of USA Gymnastics for nine months, and has reportedly resigned due to criticism and "little tangible action in helping the organization recover from the Larry Nassar scandal," according to USA TODAY Sports.

The resignation will be made official Tuesday.

The new CEO of U.S. Olympic Committee Sarah Hirshland told USA TODAY Sports Friday that it was "time to consider making adjustments in the leadership."

Perry took over for Steve Penny in December, after he resigned in the wake of the Nassar scandal. She has no gymnastics background.

USA Gymnastics also fired Mary Lee Tracy last week, just three days after being hired as the elite development coordinator. She was fired after making contact with Aly Raisman, an Olympic gold medalist and survivor of Nassar who is suing USA Gymnastics over the handling of the Nassar scandal.

USA Gymnastics has appointed someone who, in my view, supported Nassar, victim-shamed survivors, & has shown no willingness to learn from the past. This is a slap in the face for survivors, & further confirmation that nothing at @USAG has changed. What a profound disappointment! https://t.co/lklLiqsOCJ — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) August 29, 2018

