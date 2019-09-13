LIVE DISCUSSION: What's behind vaping illness?

The Trump administration this week announced plans to remove flavored e-cigarettes from the marketplace. The move comes as hundreds nationwide have been sickened with a lung illness that health officials have linked to vaping.

Investigators remain unsure of what is behind the mysterious illness.

Here are the key points:

Flavored e-cig ban to go national

The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it plans to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, citing an “epidemic of youth e-cigarette use.” The move comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that Michigan would become the first state in the U.S. to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar : “We will not stand idly by as these products become an on-ramp to combustible cigarettes or nicotine addiction for a generation of youth.”

The American Vaping Association expressed disappointment in the decision. " A ban will remove life-changing options from the market that have been used by several million American adults to quit smoking, " the association said.

The announcement comes as federal health authorities investigate an outbreak of a mysterious lung illness linked to vaping devices.

A guide to e-cigarettes

E-cigarettes are devices used to inhale an aerosol that typically contains nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals.

The devices can resemble traditional cigarettes, pens, USB sticks, or pipes. Other devices have fillable tanks attached.

tanks attached. Most e-cigarettes are made up of four components: A cartridge or reservoir that holds a liquid solution A heating element A power source A mouthpiece used to inhale

Puffing on the mouthpiece activates the battery-powered heating device, which vaporizes the liquid solution. The resulting aerosol is then inhaled.

The liquid (referred to as e-juice, e-liquid or vape juice) typically contains nicotine and is available in a wide variety of flavors. Flavored e-juice uses the same type of flavoring used in food.

E-juice can also be made to contain CBD or THC (extracted from cannabis).

Lung illness linked to vaping

State health departments on Tuesday reported more than 480 cases of a severe respiratory illness that has been linked to vaping (this is a significant jump from 215 cases reported as of August 27). Six people have died from the illness. Patients report respiratory issues with some being put on oxygen support, as well as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and weight loss. Most of the patients are in their late teens and 20s with no underlying health issues. The only thing patients have in common is vaping.

There appears to be a particular danger for people who vape THC, according to the FDA. A significant number of vape juice samples used by patients contained THC along with the chemical vitamin E acetate. 17% of patients in Wisconsin and Illinois reported only using nicotine products. Due to the illegality of marijuana in most of the US, patients may be hesitant to report using THC-containing products.

Health officials are urging people to avoid buying vaping products on the street, and avoid products containing THC.

Wisconsin man ran a drug ring that filled up to 5,000 bootleg vaping cartridges per day, police say [article]

Authorities in Wisconsin this week busted a large-scale operation making tens of thousands of bootleg THC-containing vape products.

Tyler Huffhines , 20, allegedly ran the operation filling empty vape cartridges with THC oil. According to investigators: Ten people working for Huffhines were paid 30 cents per cartridge filled Employees filled about 3,000 to 5,000 cartridges a day The products were sold for $22 each

Officials are currently testing the THC oil used in Huffhines's operation.

