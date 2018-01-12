LOOK: Semi-truck flips off Texas overpass and crushes sedan; both drivers OK

A tractor-trailer drove off a Texas overpass and landed on top of a vehicle Thursday, police said. Both drivers were OK.

Police in Sugar Land said there was heavy rainfall when an SUV driving erratically crashed into the semitrailer on SB Highway 59. The semitrailer then crashed into another car before hitting the barrier and flipping off of the interstate.

The tractor-trailer landed upside-down on top of a white Toyota sedan.

The woman in the sedan told KPRC she was on her way to get groceries when "the tractor-trailer fell out of the sky."

Witnesses say a Good Samaritan helped the woman escape the car. The truck driver was also coherent and able to get out of the cab. They were both taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to police.

Authorities believe that, because the truck’s trailer was not loaded, the crash was not as bad as it could have been.

Sugar Land police are still investigating. They said weather was a factor in the crash.

