Los Angeles morning news anchor Chris Burrous found dead in motel room

Los Angeles morning TV news anchor Chris Burrous was found dead Thursday in a motel room, KTLA reports.

Burrous, 43, was found unresponsive at a Days Inn in Glendale, Calif. after someone he was with made an emergency call to report Burrous might not be breathing, KTLA reports. His death is being investigated as a possible overdose.

KTLA says he joined their station in 2011 as a reporter and anchor. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family. Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers. He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family," reads a statement from KTLA President and General Manager Don Corsini and News Director Jason Ball.

Burrous previously worked in New York for WPIX. He told the New York Daily News in 2011 that he was leaving for Los Angeles so his daughter could grow up near her grandparents.

"There was a great opportunity at the station which would allow us to live just 2 miles away from family, so I asked to transfer," he said. "They were very gracious and allowed me to make the move."

