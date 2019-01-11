Man decapitated in helicopter accident at Florida airport, sheriff says

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A man was decapitated in a helicopter accident at a Florida airport Thursday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded about 3:35 p.m. to reports of a death at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport.

A 911 caller said that he and the victim were using a power cart to jumpstart a helicopter when, for an unknown reason, the helicopter suddenly jerked up and then came down, according to the sheriff's office. The main rotor blades struck the victim in the head.

The injury can be classified as a decapitation, a source from the sheriff's office told WFLA.

The victim was identified as Salvatore Disi, 62. He was killed instantly, investigators said.

Foul play is not suspected, but a full investigation will take place, according to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

"Obviously a death that is a little bit unusual, and we want to make sure that we have all the answers," Nienhuis told WFLA.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted, officials said.

