Man shot by his own booby trap while trying to feed squirrels, North Carolina police say

"I blew my arm off," man tells 911 dispatchers

By Brian Newlin
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. - A North Carolina man with booby traps around his home was seriously injured Monday after accidentally triggering one of them, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

Edwin Smith, 68, had booby-trapped the back door or his home with a shotgun, according to investigators. Around 11:30 a.m., he opened the door to feed some squirrels, and that's when the shotgun went off and hit his arm, police said.

In a 911 call obtained by WCNC, Smith told dispatchers, "I blew my arm off." He explained that he had accidentally triggered a trip wire that was set up at his back door. "I'm going to die. Just tell everybody I love them, okay?" the man continued.

Listen to the 911 call here.

The first arriving deputy used a tactical tourniquet on Smith, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, and officials said it is likely he will be flown to Charlotte for treatment.

