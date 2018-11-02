Meth-laced Halloween candy sends parents to hospital, Oregon police say

Police in Oregon say that two parents got sick Thursday from Halloween candy collected by their children that tested positive for methamphetamine. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

ALOHA, Ore. - Two parents in Oregon were taken to the hospital Thursday after allegedly getting sick from Halloween candy that police said was laced with methamphetamine.

Deputies responded to a home about 2:20 p.m. where two parents said they had begun to feel sick after eating gummy candy collected by their children the prior evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The parents told deputies that the candy, which resembled Sour Patch Kids, was in a wrapper that appeared to be fully sealed prior to being opened.

Deputies said they conducted field tests on the candy, which tested positive for methamphetamine. The candy was seized and placed into evidence.

Police said the parents were taken to the hospital for evaluation and are expected to survive.

The sheriff's office said there were no other reports of drug-laced candy in the area.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.