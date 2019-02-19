Michigan, 15 other states sue over President Trump's national emergency

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan and 15 other states filed a lawsuit Monday challenging President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called the declaration of a national emergency "a manufactured crisis," in a news release.

“This fake emergency is a publicity stunt that will raid our federal funding and cost us millions,” said Nessel. “We cannot in good conscience stand by while our president seeks to undermine our own efforts to keep our residents safe and our military strong.”

READ: Democrats condemn Trump's emergency declaration

The lawsuit is led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Other states joining are ​​​​​​​Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Virginia.

According to the news release, the states are working together to “protect revenue, natural resources and economic interests” from Trump’s “flagrant disregard of fundamental separation of powers.”

The president’s declaration will redirect federal funding and divert it toward building a wall along the border between the United States and Mexico.

View: Entire lawsuit

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.