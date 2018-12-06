Minutes after release from jail, man steals, crashes car with baby inside, Pennsylvania police say

Thomas Lee Williams, 36, is accused of stealing and crashing a car with a baby inside minutes after being released from jail. (Westmoreland County Prison)

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Penn. - A Philadelphia man released from jail Tuesday immediately stole a car with a baby inside from the parking lot and crashed it, police said.

Thomas Lee Williams, 36, was released from the Westmoreland County Prison about 6:15 p.m. when he attacked a 65-year-old woman in the parking lot, took her vehicle and fled with her 1-year-old grandson in the backseat, according to police.

The woman was hit numerous times in the face, back and shoulders, police said.

Williams made it about 2 miles before crashing the Kia Sorrento and running into a wooded area, where he was apprehended with the assistance of K-9 officers, the Tribune-Review reported.

The boy and his grandmother were taken to hospitals to be checked out, police said.

Williams pleaded guilty in 2017 to dealing drugs. His release was ordered Tuesday, officials said.

Williams was back in custody Wednesday on $250,000 bail. He was charged with kidnapping, robbery of a vehicle, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment, according to court records. He is due in court December 21.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.