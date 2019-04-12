Mother, son arrested for chaotic scene involving dog, karate, shoplifting in Wisconsin Walmart

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - A mother and son were arrested at a Wisconsin Walmart on Wednesday night after officers responded to a chaotic scene involving an unleashed dog, karate, and shoplifting, police said.

Lisa Smith, 46, is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and misdemeanor bail jumping. Her son, Benny Vann, 25, is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct and retail theft.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, it was about 8:30 p.m. when officers were called to the Walmart for a retail theft in progress. They reportedly found Smith screaming in the entryway and trying to catch her unleashed dog, Bo.

Police said that while Bo was running up to customers, Smith began erratically pulling apart store displays and placing them in her cart. After she was asked to leave by the staff, she reportedly went into the parking lot to "perform karate moves." Meanwhile, Bo had gotten a box of Jiffy Cornbread Muffin Mix and tried to leave the store, officers said.

Smith was placed under arrest, but fought with officers and attempted to kick out a window of a squad car, according to police.

While this was occurring, Vann had made his way to the back of the store and removed all his clothing, exposing himself to other customers, police said. Vann then reportedly retrieved new clothing from the racks, but did not purchase any of the items. Officers said that when they approached Vann to arrest him, he attempted to run one of them over with a scooter.

Bo was caught by officers in the store and taken to a humane society, according to police.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.