Mother used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service, Arizona police say

A Phoenix, Arizona mother was arrested Sunday after allegedly using a stun gun to wake up her son for Easter church service.

Sharron Dobbins, 40, was arrested and charged with child abuse after police say she tased one of her sons.

"I said, 'Get up! It's Jesus' Day!'" Dobbins told KNXV. She said her kids wanted to hang out with friends instead of going to church service. That's when she allegedly went for the stun gun.

The mother said that after her son called police, she got on the phone and told the dispatcher, "You need to be with Jesus right now."

Dobbins told KNXV that she never touched her son with the stun gun. Rather, she flashed its lights and made it spark in front of him only as a threat. However, Phoenix police said there were two small bumps on the boy's leg.

Dobbins spent 12 hours in jail Sunday, according to police.

"Nobody writes a book on the correct way of parenting," said Dobbins. "I tell my sons to honor thy mother and thy father or their days will be shortened and that's my favorite."

Dobbins is due in court April 16 on charges of child abuse.

