Multiple fatalities, suspect dead after shooting at Madden NFL video game tournament

Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida

By Kayla Clarke

Authorities in Florida are reporting a mass shooting with multiple fatalities at the Jacksonville Landing.

WJXT is reporting that four people are dead and several other people were wounded at a Madden NFL video game tournament.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office described the suspect as a while male, he died on scene. Sheriff Mike Williams said there are no outstanding suspects.

There are at least six victims at a hospital in the area. Doctors said that five are in good condition and one is in serious condition.

The sheriff's office will provide updates on their Twitter page. They are expected to hold another news conference in a few hours.

Officials are also encouraging people to stay away from the area as it is a large crime scene.

