Multiple fatalities, suspect dead after shooting at Madden NFL video game tournament

Authorities in Florida are reporting a mass shooting with multiple fatalities at the Jacksonville Landing.

WJXT is reporting that four people are dead and several other people were wounded at a Madden NFL video game tournament.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office described the suspect as a while male, he died on scene. Sheriff Mike Williams said there are no outstanding suspects.

There are at least six victims at a hospital in the area. Doctors said that five are in good condition and one is in serious condition.

The sheriff's office will provide updates on their Twitter page. They are expected to hold another news conference in a few hours.

Officials are also encouraging people to stay away from the area as it is a large crime scene.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

We ask that anyone in the area during the Jax Landing incident who may have information contact #JSO at 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS. Email info to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org pic.twitter.com/msJTGdJIB7 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.