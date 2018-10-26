NBC News: Pipe bomb packages suspect is Cesar Sayoc Jr., of Florida

NBC News reports 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr., a Florida resident, is the suspect arrested in Florida in connection with the wave of pipe bomb packages.

NBC News said he will face charges in connection with pipe bomb packages that were mailed across the US.

The male who was taken into custody in Florida is in his 50s, @Tom_Winter reports on @MSNBC. — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2018

DNA evidence was involved in the identification and arrest of Sayoc, NBC News reports.

The Associated Press reports Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said authorities planned to announce more information at a press conference.

Earlier Friday, authorities said suspicious packages addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper -- both similar to those containing pipe bombs sent to other prominent critics of President Donald Trump -- had been intercepted.

Twelve such discoveries have been made so far. Officials have been working to find a culprit and possible motive while it's unclear if new packages were being sent or simply surfacing after a period in mail system.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.