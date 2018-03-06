North Carolina Dick's Sporting Goods employee says he quit over new gun policy

20-year-old Griffin McCullar says he quit his job at Dick's Sporting Goods after the chain changed its gun sales policy. (WITN)

A 20-year-old says he quit his job at a North Carolina Dick's Sporting Goods after the retailer announced changes to its gun sales policy.

Griffin McCullar, of Swansboro, North Carolina, says he put in his two weeks' notice due to the store's new gun policies. He posted a photo of his resignation letter to Facebook last week, where it went viral.

The sporting goods retailer announced last Wednesday that it would no longer sell firearms to people under the age of 21. The company said it would also stop selling assault-style weapons like the one used in the Parkland, Florida high school shooting.

McCullar wrote up his resignation letter the same day that Dick's made the announcement, according to the date at the bottom of the letter.

"I had constant customers coming in and asking me about the policy, and I'm not allowed to say anything negative, or thanking me for the new policy and trying to shake my hand over it," McCullar told WITN. "And I firmly disagreed with the policy, so it was hard for me to handle."

Watch WITN's report below.

McCullar says he is an avid hunter and that he has an immense respect and appreciation for firearms.

"I believe that at age 18 you should be able to purchase a firearm. At age 18 you can serve in the military, you can vote, you're in that draft form, so at age 18 you should be able to purchase a firearm. Period," McCullar says.

The 20 year old is now working at another local store that sells firearms. He says somewhere between 75 and 100 businesses across the country offered him a job following his national attention.

Dick's Sporting Goods isn't the only retailer changing their gun sales policy. Walmart, L.L. Bean, and Kroger also announced last week they will no longer sell guns to anyone under the age of 21.

Each company says their decision came in reaction to last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida where a 19-year-old is suspected of killing 17 people.

