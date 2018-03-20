1 injured in package explosion at FedEx facility near San Antonio

SCHERTZ, Texas - One person was injured when a package exploded at the FedEx ground distribution center in Schertz overnight, authorities said Tuesday.

According to investigators, roughly 75 employees were working at the facility when the package exploded, injuring one person, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the facility just northeast of San Antonio.

Right now, federal agents say this explosion is "likely" linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber. KSAT reports the medium-sized package contained metal shrapnel and nails and was headed to Austin when it exploded on a conveyer track.

The FBI is leading an investigation that includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as Schertz police and the San Antonio Police Department bomb squad.

The person injured was not seriously hurt and treated at the scene, officials said.

