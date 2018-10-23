Police: Florida man groped sleeping woman on flight, said president 'says it's OK'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A Florida man was arrested Sunday after allegedly groping a woman who was asleep on a flight from Texas to New Mexico. He later told authorities that "the president of the United States says it's OK to grab women by their private parts," according to documents.

Bruce Michael Alexander, 49, of Tampa, is facing one federal count of abusive sexual contact, reports KOAT.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman said she was sleeping on the flight when she felt fingers touching her right side near her bra line. The woman told police she saw a person's hand from the row behind her, but assumed the touching was an accident.

The woman was groped again about 30 minutes later, according to the complaint. She told police she felt fingers grab the back of her arm, squeezing above the elbow, and then "attentively" groping her again near the bra line. The woman said she stood up and told the passenger behind her to stop. She said an employee then moved her to a different seat at her own request.

Alexander was detained by authorities after the flight landed. He told officers he slept for most of the flight and could not describe the woman, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that after being placed under arrest, Alexander told officers that "the president of the Unites States says it's OK to grab women by their private parts."

Alexander remains in custody.

