Police: Florida man hit mother, stuffed dumplings in her mouth for refusing to dress his mannequin

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of attacking his mother after she refused to dress his mannequin Monday night.

Mikkel Dankner, 40, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery on a victim over 65 years old and domestic battery by strangulation.

A woman reportedly called police after Dankner's 65-year-old mother ran to her house with blood on her face and Dankner in pursuit.

According to an affidavit obtained by WPLG, Dankner and his mother were in their backyard when he asked her to dress his mannequin. After she refused to do so, Dankner reportedly stood in a doorway to prevent his mother from going inside the home.

Deputies said Dankner's mother pushed his mannequin to the ground and ran inside. He then retaliated by following her into the kitchen and pushing her to the floor, according to the affidavit.

Danker then picked up a small stool and struck his mother several times in the head with it, deputies said. According to the affidavit, Dankner then "grabbed small dumplings made for dinner and started to shove them into her mouth."

Officers said Dankner was combative as he was placed under arrest.

His mother was taken to a hospital where she recieved stiches for a cut to her head.

