President Trump to make 'major announcement' on border, government shutdown

WASHINGTON - President Trump said he will be making a "major announcement" regarding the southern border and the government shutdown.

The announcement is expected at 3 p.m. Saturday and will be live from the White House.

President Trump made the announcement on Twitter.

I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

