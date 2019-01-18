National

President Trump to make 'major announcement' on border, government shutdown

By Kayla Clarke

WASHINGTON - President Trump said he will be making a "major announcement" regarding the southern border and the government shutdown.

The announcement is expected at 3 p.m. Saturday and will be live from the White House.

