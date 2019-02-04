President Trump's State of the Union speech 2019: Here's what you should know

President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address in 2018 (NBC)

On Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, President Donald J. Trump will deliver his second State of the Union Address.

He is expected to lay out his agenda for his third year in office.

When

Trump is scheduled to start speaking at 9 p.m. to a joint session of Congress in the House of Representatives.

How to watch

The speech will be broadcast live on NBC (WDIV Local 4 in Detroit)

The speech also will be streamed live here on ClickOnDetroit.com .

Delayed speech

The speech was originally scheduled to be delivered on Jan. 29. However, a partial government shutdown forced it to be moved. The government is now funded through Feb. 15, meaning there is a window for this presidential address.

A deal on border security has to be reached by Feb. 15 to avoid another government shutdown.

Border wall action

Reports said Trump appeared to suggest Friday that he will announce some kind of border wall action during his State of the Union address. He was asked by reporters if he will declare a national emergency on the wall funding issue.

"I think there's a good chance that we'll have to do that. But we will at the same time be building, regardless, we're building a wall. And we're building a lot of wall. But I can do it a lot faster the other way," he said.

