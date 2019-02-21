Report: Disney, and others suspend YouTube ads over news of pedophile network on site

Disney, Nestle and "Fortnite" creator Epic Games have stopped advertising on YouTube after reports of a pedophile network, according to CNBC.

Reports said that pedophiles have gravitated toward videos of young children and objectifying them in YouTube's comments section.

A Nestle spokesperson told CNBC, "All Nestle companies in the U.S. have paused advertising on YouTube."

"We have paused all pre-roll advertising," said a spokesperson from Epic to CNBC. "Through our advertising agency, we have reached out to Google/YouTube to determine actions they'll take to eliminate this type of content from their service."

YouTube told CNBC the following: "Any content — including comments — that endangers minors is abhorrent and we have clear policies prohibiting this on YouTube. We took immediate action by deleting accounts and channels, reporting illegal activity to authorities and disabling violative comments."

