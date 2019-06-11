Connecticut restaurant forced to close after fluids from dead body drip through ceiling, police say

Siam Corner Thai Kitchen & Pho was forced to close after authorities discovered fluids from a dead body in the apartment above dripping through the ceiling. (Google)

WINDSOR, Conn. - A restaurant in Connecticut was forced to close last month after authorities reportedly discovered fluids from a dead body upstairs dripping through the ceiling.

Authorities on May 29 were called to an apartment located above the Siam Corner Thai Kitchen & Pho restaurant to perform a welfare check on the man who lived there, according to a police report obtained by WFSB. A neighbor along with the owner of a nearby barbershop had told authorities that the man hadn't been seen in several days.

When police arrived, an employee from the restaurant pointed out a foul odor and a "reddish brown liquid substance" dripping from the ceiling behind the counter, according to the report.

Authorities then went upstairs to perform the welfare check. After knocking on the door of the apartment and receiving no response, they entered through an unlocked window and discovered a man deceased in his bed, the report said.

A paramedic at the scene determined that the man likely died of natural causes. Authorities believe the body had been there for several days and started to decompose.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that Siam Corner's ceiling was not up to fire code, reports WFSB. The restaurant remained closed for renovations.

