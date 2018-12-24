Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescues sailors who were stranded at sea for nearly 3 weeks

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship Friday night rescued two sailors who had been stranded at sea for nearly three weeks. (Twitter / James Van Fleet)

Two sailors who had been stranded for nearly three weeks in their small fishing vessel were rescued Friday night when a Royal Caribbean cruise ship found them adrift at sea.

The fishermen were discovered halfway between Grand Cayman and Jamaica, according to a Royal Caribbean spokesman.

"Empress of the Seas did rescue two sailors who had been adrift for more than 20 days," the cruise line told USA Today. "Both passengers onboard the vessel were provided water and medical attention onboard by the ship’s crew. There were no injuries reported."

It was about 7 p.m. when the cruise ship spotted a signal light in the water, the spokesman said. Rescue centers in Grand Cayman and Jamaica were contacted, but they were reportedly unable to provide assistance. The spokesman said the cruise ship lowered a small boat that was able to rescue the fishermen from the stranded vessel about 10 p.m.

Royal Caribbean chief meteorologist James Van Fleet posted photos of the rescue on Twitter:

More pics to share from @RoyalCaribbean #EmpressoftheSeas rescuing 2 Mariners who had been at Sea for 20 DAYS in that small boat between #Jamaica and #GrandCayman! See last pic for story. UNREAL and so PROUD of Officers and Crew! Thank you @jleberle and @caryjames007 for pics. pic.twitter.com/VEw1tzChMO — James Van Fleet (@JamesVanFleet) December 21, 2018

The fishermen said they had originally set sail from Costa Rica. As they slept, bad weather caused their boat to drift away from their fishing gear, and they ran out of fuel trying to get back, they said. They were stranded at sea for 20 days surviving off what fish they managed to catch.

The cruise ship brought the sailors to Jamaica where they received further medical attention. The spokesman said crew members gave them $300 to buy clothes and food.

