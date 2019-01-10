San Francisco McDonald's forced to close after man brings in dead raccoon dripping blood

SAN FRANCISCO - A McDonald's in San Francisco was forced to temporarily close Sunday after a man brought a dead raccoon dripping blood into the restaurant.

A customer recorded a Facebook Live video of the incident.

The video shows the man in the restaurant with a dead raccoon on a table. Other people in the restaurant appear shocked or upset. A staff member is seen trying to handle the situation.

The man is then seen getting up and exiting the restaurant, leaving the raccoon behind. Someone who appears to be another customer eventually takes the raccoon outside and puts it in a trash can. Blood from the dead animal is seen left behind on the table and floor.

[WARNING: Graphic content, explicit language]

54-year-old Chris Brooks, who recorded the video, told SFGate that he was picking up an Egg McMuffin before work when he saw the man enter the restaurant with the lifeless animal. Brooks immediately ran to his car to get his phone and take video.

"The guy came in screaming, 'Help, help, help!'" Brooks said. "He came to the counter, and I thought it was a dog at first. The employees told him to leave and he went and sat down with it."

Police responded to the restaurant about 7 a.m. and evaluated the man's mental health. Authorities said he did not meet the criteria for psychiatric detention. They were unable to provide details about his housing situation.

McDonald's said in a statement that the restaurant closed for two hours immediately after the incident while staff cleaned and sanitized the entire dining room. The San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed later that the restaurant was cleared for full operations.

