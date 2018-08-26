National

Sen. John McCain dies at 81

'He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by people he loved'

By Dane Sager Kelly
John McCain, senator and former presidential candidate, died at 81

NBC News reports Sen. John McCain died Saturday at the age of 81.

McCain’s family said in a statement "Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 p.m. on August 25, 2018."

He announced on July 19, 2017, that he had been diagnosed with a glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain tumor. Earlier this week his family announced he was discontinuing treatment.

 

 

 

