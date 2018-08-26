Sen. John McCain dies at 81

NBC News reports Sen. John McCain died Saturday at the age of 81.

McCain’s family said in a statement "Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 p.m. on August 25, 2018."

He announced on July 19, 2017, that he had been diagnosed with a glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain tumor. Earlier this week his family announced he was discontinuing treatment.

I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Very sad to hear of the passing of Senator John McCain. He was a good man who devoted his entire life to serving the nation, and we are forever grateful for his service. — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 26, 2018

John McCain was an outstanding leader and a patriot. An example of heroism and courage and service for every American — Bill Schuette (@SchuetteOnDuty) August 26, 2018

.@SenJohnMcCain May you rest in some well-deserved peace after a lifetime of fighting for us, sir. — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) August 26, 2018

Our hearts are with John’s wife, Cindy, his children, and his grandchildren. This Congress, this country mourn with them. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 26, 2018

John McCain was an American hero, a man of decency and honor and a friend of mine. He will be missed not just in the U.S. Senate but by all Americans who respect integrity and independence. Jane and I send our deepest condolences to his family. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 26, 2018

Senator John McCain was a patriot, and an extraordinary American war hero. Heidi and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Cindy, and to the entire McCain family, as they grieve the loss of a loving husband, father, and grandfather. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/PkOCPFVdf7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 26, 2018

John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent.



But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/AS8YsMLw3d — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2018

