Sen. John McCain to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a statement shared to Twitter the McCain family announced that Arizona Sen. John McCain has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer.

McCain's eldest daughter, Meghan, was the one to share the statement.

"My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on."

The diagnosis was shared with the public for the first time last summer.

A tumor was discovered after McCain underwent a surgical procedure to remove a blood clot.

