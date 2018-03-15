Sister of church shooter Dylann Roof arrested after alleged post hoping that students 'get shot'

Dylann Roof was found guilty in a 2015 racially motivated massacre at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. (CNN)

The younger sister of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof was arrested Wednesday for bringing weapons and drugs to her Columbia, South Carolina high school following an alarming social media post.

18-year-old Morgan Roof was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

WACH reports that Roof had also made a post on Snapchat that alarmed staff and students at A.C. Flora High School.

In the post, Roof expresses that she hoped students participating in the National Walkout Day to protest gun violence would "get shot." Roof also claims that it would only be black students participating in the walkout.

The post reads:

Your walking out for the allowed time of 17min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what tf you think it's gonna do? I hope it's a trap and y'all get shot we know it's fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway. No offense ofc buuut.

Morgan Roof's older brother, Dylann, was found guilty in a 2015 massacre at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. Nine black parishioners were killed in the racially motivated shooting. Dylann Roof confessed that he wanted his killings to bring back segregation or ignite a race war. He was sentenced to death.

Police said Morgan Roof was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after a school resource officer found her in possession of marijuana, pepper spray and a knife Wednesday. No students were harmed.

Roof appeared in court Wednesday night where her bond was set at $5,000. She was also ordered not to return to the incident location.

In a statement Wednesday, the school's principal assured parents that "the safety of our students will always be our top priority."

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster responded to the incident Wednesday night, saying that "potential tragedy was avoided."

Potential tragedy was avoided at AC Flora High School. In two separate incidents, students and educators reacted quickly to reports of suspicious activity and behavior to their Richland County Sheriff's Department school resource officer. (1/) — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 15, 2018

