Teen disarms, stabs gas station clerk who tried to rape her in bathroom, Florida police say

Mohammad Munshi, 67, is accused of following a teen girl into a gas station bathroom and attempting to rape her before she stabbed him and fled. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A 17-year-old girl allegedly disarmed and stabbed a clerk at a Florida gas station after he tried to rape her in a bathroom.

Mohammad Munshi, 67, was arrested April 10 and charged with one count of armed sexual battery.

Police said the victim entered the gas station about 3 a.m. on April 7 to purchase some microwavable dinners. While in the store, she went to the bathroom, and that's when Munshi reportedly locked the front door and followed her inside.

The victim said that inside the bathroom, Munshi reached into her pants with both hands and grabbed her before she pushed him off. He then allegedly pulled out a pocket knife, which the victim was able to get hold of and use to stab him before fleeing.

About 20 minutes later, a customer entered the gas station and Munshi asked them to call for help, claiming to have been attacked by a shoplifter, according to investigators.

At a hospital, Munshi told detectives that he followed the girl into the bathroom because he believed she was shoplifting. Authorities said Munshi's story was inconsistent and did not match surveillance video of the incident.

The victim did not contact law enforcement because of her immigration status, according to an arrest report obtained by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. It is not clear how police learned of the alleged attack or located the victim.

Munshi was being held Tuesday on a $75,000 bond. A judge ordered that he surrender his Bangladeshi passport.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.