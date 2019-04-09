Teen survives attack from grizzly bear that pinned him to the ground, Montana officials say

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A teen fought back and survived after he was pinned to the ground by a grizzly bear Sunday, according to officials in Montana.

The attack occurred when the 17 year old was out looking for shed antlers near a cabin that he was visiting with his family, according to a report from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The teen told officials he was walking down a hill about 2 p.m. when he heard a "thump" behind him, and turned around to see a bear charging at him. He said he had bear spray, but he was unable to deploy it in time.

The bear reportedly pushed the teen against a tree and held him there momentarily before letting go. Officials said that is when the bear pinned him to the ground.

"When the bear let go, the teen fell over and attempted to crawl between two trees and protect his head and vitals. The bear then pinned him face-down on the ground," the report said. "The teen, who was wearing a hoodie and a backpack, said he was able to reach over his shoulder and spray the bear with bear spray."

The bear reportedly fled the area after being sprayed.

Following the attack, the teen made radio contact with his family and was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries, officials said.

Wildlife officials determined that, based on the teen's description of the bear, it mas most likely a grizzly. Officials said they will monitor the area where the attack ocurred, which is "well within occupied bear habitat."

